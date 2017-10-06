Hankinson to lead Canada Drayage

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. – Consolidated Fastfrate has named Kevin Hankinson as president of Canada Drayage Inc. (CDI), a division of the Fastfrate Group of Companies.

Reporting directly to Consolidated Fastfrate president and COO Manny Calandrino, Hankinson will be tasked with accelerating the growth of CDI, which is the only national drayage company in the country.

“CDI grew its fleet by 25% last year, during times when the transportation industry has been pretty flat,” said Calandrino. “I believe Kevin has the talent to realize unprecedented growth for CDI. His understanding of big picture supply chain strategy is just what we need to maximize existing and future opportunities.”

CDI has eight locations in Canada, including recent expansions in Regina and Edmonton. The company acts as a dedicated fleet for its customers with container transport to and from railyards and ports, with more traditional trucking applications fulfilled in other areas of the country.

“I’ve watched the CDI division grow steadily over my three decades with Fastfrate,” said Hankinson. “I believe the transition from vice-president of supply chain to my new role as CDI president will be a smooth one. The day-to-day operations are running great, which allow me to develop strategies with new and old customers alike to bring greater efficiencies into their supply chain. It’s my passion and I’m extremely pleased that Manny has entrusted me with this new role with what is likely to be our fastest growing division into the future.”