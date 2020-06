OSHAWA, Ont. – Rush Truck Centres of Canada has announced longtime salesman Harvey Butcher has retired.

Butcher’s 49-year career concluded May 31. He has spent the last eight years selling new and used trucks and trailers to customers in Durham Region on behalf of Rush Truck Centres of Canada.

“Harvey is now ready for more games of golf and time with his wife, kids and grandkids,” the company said.