Horvath to head safety at ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is naming Dan Horvath their new vice president of safety policy.

In the role Horvath will oversee the association’s Safety Policy and Hazardous Material committees, as well as representing ATA and its safety agenda with U.S. government regulators and working with various non-governmental organizations on safety initiatives.

ATA president and CEO Chris Spear says the group takes pride in its work on safety policy and is excited to see Horvath add to those initiatives.

“We are thrilled that Dan, with his wealth of experience in safety management, will be filling this critical role for us as we chart our course forward.”

Horvath was hired by the association earlier this year as the director of safety. Prior to joining ATA, he was director of compliance and safety at TransForce Inc., a safety compliance consultancy and national provider of workforce solutions for commercial transportation.

“These are exciting times for the industry. The convergence of new technologies with effective safety policy puts us in a strong position to dramatically enhance the practice of safety on our nation’s roadways,” said Horvath. “I’m proud to assume this role for ATA as it solidifies its position as the industry’s leading voice for safety advocacy.”

Succeeding Mike Cammisa, vice president of safety policy, connectivity and technology who is leaving to pursue a career consulting in the automated vehicle space, Horvath will start the new role Sept. 26.

Cammisa will remain in an advisory role to ATA.