Huayi Tire Canada appoints Bora as Ontario regional sales manager

Huayi Tire Canada (HTC), marketer and distributor for Double Coin Tires and its associated brands of truck and bus radial (TBR) and off the road (OTR) tires, has hired Jagdish Bora as regional sales manager, Ontario. Bora will be responsible for selling Double Coin tires along with affiliated brands – Duraturn, Wanli and Ozka.

Bora graduated from the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology in Kochi, India in 1987, where he received an associated degree in Avaiation Electronics. He also has a Bachelor of Arts from Osmania University, a Master Diploma in Business Administration from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, and a diploma in business marketing from Algonquin College, Ottawa.

Jagdish Bora (Photo: Huayi Tire Canada)

Most recently, Bora worked at Kumho Tire for six years where he held various positions including TBR sales manager (national), key account manager (Ontario), and warranty manager. Previously he’s worked at Continental Tire, Yokohama Tire and Benson Tire (Goodyear dealer) in Ontario. Bora’s tire manufacturing industry career began at Goodyear Tire India after serving 16 years in the Indian Navy.

“Jag brings a unique and comprehensive understanding of the tire industry,” said John Hagg, vice-president sales and Operations for HTC. “His perspective will be an asset as we continue to grow sales and help our dealers communicate our brands’ strengths.”