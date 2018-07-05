Inaugural Recruitment & Resources Expo rolls out on Sept. 15

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Newcom Media will be hosting a series of recruitment & resources expos to address the industry’s significant workforce shortage.

The inaugural edition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

In 2019, the event will roll out on April 6 and Sept. 14.

The expos are aimed to meet the hiring needs of trucking industry and will be an ideal forum to connect job-seekers and recruiters. Also, businesses will be able to exhibit and promote their products/services with ample opportunities to network. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free for attendees.

For information on space booking and sponsorship packages, contact Kathy Koras at 416-510-6892 or Manan Gupta at 416-451-0040.

Official media partners of the event include Truck News and Road Today.