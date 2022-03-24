Industry to celebrate Harbin’s life

Don Harbin, who had a long career in heavy truck sales in Ontario, passed away on March 3 after year-long battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

Harbin served customers at Peterbilt for more than 30 years with passion and commitment. Very popular and with an amazing sense of humor, he also loved golf.

A celebration of Don Harbin’s life will be held on April 19 at 5 p.m. at Jack Astor’s Bar & Grill in Brampton, Ont.