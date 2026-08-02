International expects 1,300 layoffs from sale of Ohio facilities
More than 1,300 workers at International Motors’ facilities in Springfield, Ohio, are expected to lose their jobs later this year when the previously announced sale is completed.
The truck maker said in a WARN Act letter that 1,341 layoffs are tied to the sale of the Springfield Assembly Plant and Truck Specialty Center to Roshel, which will use the sites to expand production of defense vehicles.
International previously said it would sell the plant because a contract with General Motors to manufacture the Silverado medium-duty line is expiring. International also produced the medium-duty CV series at the plant.
Previously, HV and MV series trucks were made at the plant, but that has since shifted to San Antonio.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.