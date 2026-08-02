International expects 1,300 layoffs from sale of Ohio facilities 

More than 1,300 workers at International Motors’ facilities in Springfield, Ohio, are expected to lose their jobs later this year when the previously announced sale is completed.

The truck maker said in a WARN Act letter that 1,341 layoffs are tied to the sale of the Springfield Assembly Plant and Truck Specialty Center to Roshel, which will use the sites to expand production of defense vehicles.

International opened a plant in San Antonio in 2022. (Photo: John G. Smith)

International previously said it would sell the plant because a contract with General Motors to manufacture the Silverado medium-duty line is expiring. International also produced the medium-duty CV series at the plant.

Previously, HV and MV series trucks were made at the plant, but that has since shifted to San Antonio.