Isuzu Motors appoints Skinner as executive officer

Isuzu Motors Limited of Japan (IML) Thursday announced that Shaun Skinner has been appointed as an executive officer.

Shaun Skinner (Photo: Isuzu Motor)

The appointment of Skinner – president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada – is the first time a local executive of an overseas distributor has been named to the position in the parent company

Takashi Sadaoka, president and CEO of Isuzu North America Corporation, said, “This historic appointment signifies how highly thought of Shaun is and how important our business in North America is to Isuzu Motors Limited.”

Skinner said, “I truly believe this reflects how important the North American market is to the future of IML. And I am excited by the fact that this will allow more direct input based on the unique market needs of the United States and Canada – particularly with technology moving forward so quickly today.”

Skinner will retain his present roles and the appointment is effective April 1.