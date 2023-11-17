Jim Glionna receives prestigious Service to Industry award

Jim Glionna, founder of Newcom Media, which publishes this website, Today’s Trucking and Transport Routier magazines, and runs the Truck World and ExpoCam trade shows, has received the Ontario Trucking Association’s Service to Industry award.

Glionna built the company on the motto of: ‘We serve our customers best by putting our readers first.’

Jim Glionna (left) with his son, Joe (right), and his assistant Janice Zealand (center) at Newcom Media’s office. (Photo: Supplied)

The award, sponsored by Solera-Omnitracs, is regarded as the highest achievement one can receive in the Ontario trucking industry. It is bestowed on an individual who “by their commitment, vision, leadership and unstinting service, has made an outstanding contribution to the development and success of the truck transportation industry.”

Glionna founded New Communications Group in 1987 with the launch of Today’s Trucking and Truck & Trailer. He recruited Rolf Lockwood from a competitor as its first editor to steer the editorial vision of the company.

Jim Glionna (Photo: Janice Zealand)

“The idea to start his own magazine coincided somewhat around the rise of the owner-operator and the changing of the landscape in the trucking industry from the old guard to the new startup companies,” recalled Brian Taylor, founder of Liberty Linehaul and personal friend. “I think Jim realized that the whole industry was changing and morphing, and there was a way that he could utilize that change and promote and grow his business.”

“It was very difficult for everybody; they were very trying times,” Lockwood recalled of those early days. “But because of all the changes to the economy and the market and all this political maelstrom, the editorial ground – it was so rich.”

Lockwood continued: “Jim’s idea back when we had our first meeting in 1986 was this was going to be a magazine for everyone – one truck or 6,000 trucks – it didn’t matter. We weren’t simply observers. We weren’t just journalists describing an industry. We were trying to help an industry, analyzing its issues, and trying to find solutions. We had to be independent, but that didn’t mean that when the opportunity arose, we couldn’t work together with the industry and improve things. And we did.”

Glionna recently turned 81 years old and is now retired from the business. His son Joe now runs the business. He recalled growing up in the industry, his mom Pat managing circulation renewals from home while Jim traveled for business.

“I believe the common thread you can find woven among recipients of this award is their willingness to stand up and face those challenges [facing the industry],” Joe said of past award winners.

“These individuals that win this award give more of their time, financial contributions, mentorship and leadership every single day of their entire career. That’s how you get a portrait painted of yourself,” he added, referring to the portrait the OTA gifted his father as part of the award.

A video commemorating Glionna’s career and contributions to the industry can be seen here: