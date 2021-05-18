Jon Morrison joins Phillips Connect as strategic executive

Former Wabco Americas president Jon Morrison has joined Phillips Connect as a strategic executive.

Morrison currently runs J&M Strategic Insights and will bring insights into electronic vehicle control, electrification, telematics, and advanced technologies to Phillips Connect.

Jon Morrison (Photo supplied)

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Jon’s caliber join our team at Phillips Connect,” says Rob Phillips, founder and CEO. “We’ve been bringing the best minds in the industry to our organization to ensure we’re developing the best, most comprehensive solutions in smart trailer technology. Through my association with Jon over the years working together at industry and business organizations, I’ve known him to be an extremely effective top executive. When the opportunity arose for him to become involved with Phillips Connect, I jumped at it.”

Added Morrison, “I am very excited to help Phillips Connect in this accelerating growth phase of the company. Rob has assembled a great team with deep experience in telematics and vehicle tracking technology which will enable them to lead the future of trailer connectivity in the trucking industry.”