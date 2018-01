KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth has named two Canadians to its 2018 Service Council.

The Kenworth Service Council promotes service and product improvements for Kenworth. Canadian members include: Adam Burrough, Edmonton Kenworth, Edmonton, Alta.; and Nicolas Letendre, Kenworth Maska, Sherbrooke, Que.

The council’s chairman is Wes Sage, Papé Kenworth in Portland, Ore.