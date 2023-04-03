Kinedyne hires Ramey as VP – sales and marketing
Cargo control manufacturer Kinedyne has hired Ellie Ramey as vice-president – sales and marketing. She will direct sales and marketing for Kinedyne’s Core Cargo, Curtainside Solutions, and Decking Solutions segments in the U.S. and Canada.
“Adept at challenges in new markets, Ellie is a natural fit for Kinedyne due to her extensive history of increasing market penetration through distribution platforms across North America,” said Dan Schlotterbeck, Kinedyne president.
Ramey comes to Kinedyne from her position as vice-president of sales at Global Finishing Solutions. Her background also includes prior roles in sales leadership and account management with increasing responsibility at AkzoNobel and General Motors’ accessory distributor, VIP Distributing Company.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.