Kriska gives drivers second raise this year

PRESCOTT, Ont. – Kriska has announced it’s increasing pay rates for the second time this year.

The company says the combined raises represent the biggest annual pay increase in the company’s history.

“Kriska has an excellent safety record,” says Kriska recruiting manager Caroline Blais. “We feel that experienced and safe drivers deserve to be compensated for their skill and effort.”

The new rates apply to company drivers and owner-operators and take effect in July. Hourly work rates are also increasing, the company says. For details visit www.kriskajobs.com.