Kummer to lead CVSA crash initiative

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is in the midst of developing a uniform standard for conducting commercial motor vehicle crash investigations – and Terry Kummer will be at the helm of the project.

The director of crash data and investigation standards, who joined CVSA on Jan. 11, will also develop training material to support crash investigations and reconstructions. He’ll be responsible for managing crash data collection processes and system, and evaluating the statistics and data quality to identify and implement related strategies.

Kummer has about 30 years of law enforcement experience with the Kansas Highway Patrol, where he helped develop its crash reconstruction team and served as its director. He is an accredited crash reconstructionist through the Accreditation Commission for Traffic Accident Reconstructionists and has reconstructed hundreds of collisions, the alliance says.

He’s taught collision reconstruction courses and forensic mapping, including the use of global navigation satellite systems, robotic total stations, and unmanned aerial vehicle systems.