Link Manufacturing CEO to retire

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Long-time Link Manufacturing president and CEO Denny Michels has announced his retirement.

He will be replaced by Jim Hus, the company announced. Michels is concluding a 30-year career at Link. Huls is currently executive vice-president and chief operating offer. The transition will take place Jan. 1, 2018, the company announced.

Link said Michels grew the company from 20 employees to more than 200, transforming it into a world-class, automated manufacturer with a more diverse product line.

“Link has a very bright future and the stability within our leadership team will ensure a smooth transition for our employees, customers and business partners,” said Michels. “I feel extremely fortunate to have worked with such an amazing team and so many great customers during my career. At Link, the people you work with become like family, and I’m extremely proud we’ve developed the talent and capabilities that are recognized as world-class in our industry.”

Huls has been with Link since 1994 and has led manufacturing operations, product engineering, sales and marketing, and administrative functions.

“Thanks to Denny’s leadership, the company is in a perfect position to build upon the standard of success he’s established,” said Huls. “He has provided strong leadership while allowing the Link management team to make key decisions. His fingerprints will be on all of our future successes.”