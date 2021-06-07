Lion Electric appoints Beaulieu as CIO

The Lion Electric Company, manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, on Monday announced that it has named Francois Beaulieu as chief information officer (CIO), effective June 7.

In his new role, Beaulieu will guide Lion’s evolving digital initiatives and will be tasked with optimizing the company’s investments in the information technologies that underpin its organizational processes.

A Lion Electric truck being charged. (Photo: Lion Electric)

“I am happy to welcome Francois to Lion at a very exciting phase in the growth of our company,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion Electric. “As Lion continues to expand in all directions – including everything from our product portfolio to vehicle and battery manufacturing, not to mention our employee base – having a unified approach for our information systems under the guidance of an experienced leader like Francois is key.”

Beaulieu brings with him over three decades of experience leading information system design in a variety of industries in both Canada and Europe, including banking, insurance and telecommunications, where he served as CIO at Cogeco.

Since 2011, Beaulieu has worked in a variety of consulting capacities, managing major digital infrastructure transitions and optimizing back-office platforms for clients such as National Bank, WSP and Air Canada, among others.

Most recently he served as a strategic technology advisor for Efico’s CIO on Demand service, which helps organizations of various sizes achieve their digital transformation goals by providing IT expertise.