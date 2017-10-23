Long-standing SAF-Holland employee passes

SURREY, B.C. – Kenneth Tanner, who was the facility branch manager for SAF-Holland in Surrey, B.C., passed away Oct. 15 at the age of 65.

A long-time employee for SAF-Holland, Tanner was also a sales representative for Western Canada and Alaska.

The company said Tanner will be missed, with his wife, Laurie, brother, Wes, sister, Glenys, and many other family members and friends mourning his loss.

Funeral services will be held Oct. 25 at Henderson’s Langley Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m., with internment services at Woodlands Anglican Cemetery in Woodlands, Man. Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m.