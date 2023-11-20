Mack Trucks strike ends with 93% ratifying contract

United Auto Workers (UAW) members have ratified a deal from Mack Trucks, ending a 39-day strike.

The agreement covers about 3,900 employees at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

Ninety-three percent of UAW members at Mack Trucks voted to ratify the new contract with “significant local improvements,” UAW said through social media.

“The new agreement guarantees significant wage growth and delivers excellent benefits for our employees and their families,” Mack president Stephen Roy said in a statement. “At the same time, it will safeguard our competitiveness and allow us to continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products.”