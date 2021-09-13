MacKinnon joins Left Lane Associates

Supply chain merger and acquisitions firm Left Lane Associates on Monday announced the hiring of Alex MacKinnon as investment banker – M&A.

“Alex MacKinnon brings with him a wealth of experience from the trucking and transportation industry that both our current and future clients will tremendously benefit from. We look forward to having him be part of our team!” said Peter Stefanovich, managing director for Left Lane Associates.

Alex MacKinnon (Photo: Left Lane Associates)

MacKinnon joined the Left Lane Associates team as an investment banker in September. As the fourth generation in a trucking family, he followed in the footsteps of his forefathers at MacKinnon Transport.

During his tenure there, MacKinnon held many roles, working his way up from cleaning the facilities to learning the nuances of various industry disciplines.

His final role with MacKinnon Transport was chief operating officer where he led the family business through a formalized restructuring, which included the establishment and implementation of an entirely new business model.

MacKinnon navigated the sale of key divisions from his family business in both 2012 and 2017 and will be sharing his experience with Left Lane’s partners through his mergers and acquisitions advisory services.

Over the past five years, he has worked with light-asset carriers in roles as director of sales and business development, director of strategic initiatives, and vice-president of operations. MacKinnon has university designations in business management and international business, and recently obtained his MBA with the Ivey School of Business.