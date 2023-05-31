Manitoba provides $400,000 a year to promote trucking jobs, support training

The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) will receive about $400,000 in annual funding from the Manitoba government over the next four years to help inform provincial residents about job opportunities in trucking, and develop workforce training for those already in the industry.

It’s all part of $40.4 million to expand and enhance the province’s Sector Council Program.

“Manitoba’s trucking industry needs to bring 4,300 drivers over the next four years into the industry to meet demand. That means we need to recruit, train, and retain a new driver in Manitoba every eight hours, every day, for the next four years,” Aaron Dolyniuk, MTA executive director, said in a statement.

(File photo: Leo Barros)

“A transportation and distribution sector council will help address that demand. This sector council will allow us to ensure all Manitobans are aware of the wealth of opportunities – drivers, technicians, office staff and more – in Manitoba’s trucking industry. It will also improve training resources and opportunities for current industry participants. Today’s announcement is a positive step forward,” he said.

Sector councils ‘integral’

The Manitoba government created the Sector Council Program in 1991 to promote private investment in workforce training and development and bring together representatives from stakeholder groups to address changing needs.

“Manitoba’s economy continues to grow, innovate, and diversify, and our government recognizes demand for workforce capacity to address labor and skills shortages,” Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Jeff Wharton said in a press release. “Sector councils are integral to the growth and success of business in Manitoba, and these increased investments reflect our commitment to ensuring companies can deliver the training they need to compete locally and in the global market.”

As part of the next cycle of the Sector Council Program, the minister noted the program’s yearly funding is being increased by $4.1 million to a total annual budget of $10.1 million.

Sector councils supported by the Manitoba government represent more than 280,000 workers and 9,000 employers, small-business owners, labor groups and others.