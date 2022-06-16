Maxim Truck & Trailer raises $35K for Harvest Manitoba

Maxim Truck & Trailer raised $35,704 in support of Harvest Manitoba during a live charity barbecue on June 9, at its head office in Winnipeg.

About 500 guests attended the event that Maxim has been organizing for more than 20 years.

“Whether it’s time or money, it’s important to me that our company has a culture of giving back,” said Maxim Truck & Trailer president, Troy Hamilton. “Maxim has always had a mandate to give back to our community. We continue to see a tremendous amount of need out there, particularly with the high cost of food. We want to do our part to ensure no one goes hungry.”

(Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

“Maxim is a tremendous partner, going above and beyond to support Harvest,” said Vince Barletta, Harvest Manitoba president and CEO. “Whether it is through donations, community events or assistance with our fleet, Maxim provides invaluable support to our organization. Earlier this year Maxim provided a truck to Harvest, enabling us to deliver food to Shamattawa and Fort Severn First Nations.”