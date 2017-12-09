Maxim’s charitable efforts shine this Holiday season

WINNIPEG, Man. – A quarter of a century in, and Maxim Truck and Trailer continues to amaze with its charity pancake breakfast.

Held Dec. 7, the annual event raised more than $27,000 for the Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg, with over 500 attendees coming out for breakfast whipped up by volunteers that included Maxim employees and suppliers.

“Our charity events receive great support from Maxim employees, suppliers, and customers,” said Troy Hamilton, president of Maxim Truck and Trailer. “It’s encouraging to see such support for organizations that focus on improving the lives of children and adults in our communities.”

The Christmas Cheer Board offers support to Manitoba families that receive provincial assistance, as well as the province’s working poor.



In June, Maxim also took part in the Challenge for Life 20km walk, raising more than $200,000 for CancerCare Manitoba.