May 1: Appointments, highlights and awards

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

KAG Canada promotes Pennington to controller

Tyler Pennington (Photo: KAG Canada)

KAG Canada has promoted Tyler Pennington to controller. He will be responsible for supporting KAG Canada, team members, vendors and the financial reporting of the companies which make-up KAG Canada.

Pennington said, “I’m looking forward to continuing to learn and grow my skillset, and to further develop new relationships with our teams across the country.”

He is located at the head office in Edmonton.

DTF names Gundel senior director of public policy

The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) has hired Kara Gundel as the senior director of public policy. The not-for-profit organization represents global leaders in advanced engines, equipment and fuels with an education, research, communications, and outreach portfolio.

Kara Gundel (Photo: DTF)

Gundel will lead DTF’s issues management efforts on federal and state policies, as well as direct outreach and engagement with policymakers and non-governmental organizations.

“Kara brings a wealth of experience with her after building a successful government affairs and lobbying practice in Pennsylvania. I’m confident she will help us expand and enhance our policy efforts at the federal and state levels on the myriad of issues impacting diesel, and other internal combustion engines, as well as the fuels they use. We’re pleased to welcome her to the team,” said executive director Allen Schaeffer.

“We have a wealth of positive information to share with policymakers and consumers alike regarding advancements in diesel technology proven to lower or virtually eliminate emissions. I look forward to being a part of this great team which values environmental stewardship as much as the tried-and-true forms of transportation and equipment we rely upon every day,” Gundel said.

Wallace, Forth win CIFFA leadership award

Janet Wallace and Christina Forth have won the CIFFA (Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association) 2023 Donna Letterio Leadership Award. The award is granted annually in memory of former CIFFA president Letterio, who passed away in August 2013. CIFFA will prepare a cheque in each winner’s name for $1,000, which will be presented to Bladder Cancer Canada.

Janet Wallace (Photo: CIFFA) Christina Forth (Photo: CIFFA)

In her role as managing director, cargo operations and transformation, with Air Canada Cargo in Montreal, Wallace shares her knowledge and commitment to detailed, well-informed processes and procedures, improving customer service and satisfaction as well as the quality of the workplace experience. Under her guidance, Air Canada Cargo obtained two CEIV certifications from IATA, ensuring international and national compliance to safeguard product integrity.

Forth, owner and director, Canadian operations, Mass Logistik, has an extensive list of volunteer experience in her Alberta community of Leduc, serving on various boards. At Mass Logistik she has provided support to grow the business in the industry, getting the local and overseas teams educated in Canadian freight forwarding requirements, driving cost savings initiatives, mentoring the logistics staff, bringing knowledge to the job, and implementing the e-manifest system.

Hydra Energy wins Hydrogen Mobility Award

Hydra Energy won the Hydrogen Mobility Award at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention in Edmonton last week, for building out hydrogen-based heavy-duty trucking in northern British Columbia.

Hydra recently announced signing eight new commercial truck fleets in the area to be converted using Hydra’s hydrogen-diesel, co-combustion technology. Once converted, these fleets will then use the hydrogen refueling station Hydra is building in Prince George to be operational next year forming.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and/or would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca.