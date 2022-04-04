MEMA appoints Blawas as CFO

Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) has named Michael Blawas as chief financial officer. Blawas replaces Wendy Earp, who joined MEMA 21 years ago.

“The work of MEMA and its four divisions is critically important to the overall vehicle supplier industry, now more than ever,” said MEMA president and CEO Bill Long. “The choice of Mike Blawas aligns with the association’s ethical standards of managing its resources with the highest integrity.”

Prior to joining MEMA, Blawas served as CFO at SouthTech Orthopedics. He worked in financial roles at DuPont, General Electric, and NC Electric Cooperatives.

Mike Blawas (Photo: MEMA)

He is a licensed CPA in North Carolina, a registered investment advisor, and a chartered financial analyst. Blawas received an MBA in finance from The Ohio State University and his bachelor’s from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Wendy Earp has been a trusted advisor who will be greatly missed,” Long said.