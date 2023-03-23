Motive expands executive team

Automated operations platform Motive expanded its executive team, with the addition of Carolyn Patterson as chief human resources officer and Robson Grieve as chief marketing officer.

Patterson comes from SeatGeek where she was the chief people officer. Previously, she spent nine years at Yelp. Earlier in her career, Patterson held leadership roles at Yahoo, eBay and Facebook, among other technology companies.

Carolyn Patterson (Photo: Motive) Robson Grieve (Photo: Motive)

Grieve will oversee the development of the Motive brand and accelerate growth through marketing programs. He was chief marketing officer at OutSystems and New Relic. Before that, he was EVP of marketing and customer experience at Concur.

“Carolyn and Robson have joined Motive at a pivotal time for the company,” said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive.