Mouton to lead Fontaine Fifth Wheel’s Canadian business development

Fontaine Fifth Wheel on Wednesday announced Pierre Mouton is now responsible for business development in the Canadian market. Previously, Mouton held leadership positions with Traction/TruckPro.

Pierre Mouton (Photo: Fontaine Fifth Wheel)

“We are really excited to have Pierre onboard. He is a proven performer with strong experience in business development, sales and marketing,” said Paige Petroni, vice-president of sales and marketing. “With Pierre’s leadership we are confident that our Canadian customers will benefit greatly as we focus resources on meeting the specific needs of this important market,” Petroni said.

Prior to Fontaine, Mouton served as national director of sales and business development for Traction/TruckPro. “I look forward to meeting the challenges of leading the sales and marketing efforts for Fontaine in Canada, and I am honored to serve our Fontaine customers in Canada supported by the strong leadership team in place at Fontaine Fifth Wheel,” Mouton said.