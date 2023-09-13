MTA marks National Trucking Week with fundraisers, driver appreciation

The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) celebrated National Trucking Week that ran till Sept. 9 with driver appreciation barbecues, a golf tournament, truck pull and Special Olympics truck ride.

Premier Truck Group won the truck pull for the third time. The event raised more than $10,000 for United Way Winnipeg, according to a news release.

Members of the Premier Truck Group won the truck pull event. (Photo: MTA)

Seventy-five professional drivers participated in the Special Olympics Manitoba truck ride. Murray Manuliak of Bison Transport, the top fundraiser, was in the lead truck. The MTA said donations were still coming in, and “we are on our way to reaching our fundraising goal.”

(Photo: Dennis Swayze)

The winners of academic and apprenticeship program scholarships were also announced. The MTA, through the Associated Trades Division and Vehicle Maintenance Council, awards thousands of dollars in scholarships every year to deserving young Manitobans.

Industry members participated in the VMC golf Tournament, which is a fundraiser for the scholarship program. Truck drivers were served 600 burgers, drinks and snacks at Headingley and Emerson weight scales during appreciation barbecues.