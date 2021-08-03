MTO announces July 1, 2022 date for restricted licence introduction

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) has posted on its website an update stating July 1, 2022 will be the new date it will introduce a restricted A/Z licence for those who conduct their road test using an automated or automatic transmission.

As of that date, drivers will receive a restricted licence that will not allow them to operate a truck equipped with a manual transmission.

“As of July 1, 2022, if you complete your Class A or Class A restricted (AR) road test in a vehicle with an automatic transmission, semi-automatic or automated-manual transmissions, you cannot drive class A/AR vehicles with a manual transmission,” the notice read.

(Photo: James Menzies)

“You can only operate automatic, semi-automatic and automated-manual transmission Class A/AR vehicles. This restriction will be noted on your driver’s record and driver’s licence. It will not apply when operating lower-class vehicles such as class G or D. “

The MTO initially planned to introduced the restricted licence in July, but announced an indefinite delay at during a hastily called phone call with stakeholders. The industry is divided on whether or not the restriction is needed.

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada and the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario pushed to have the restriction brought in immediately, while the Ontario Trucking Association said it shouldn’t be a priority for the MTO. A small group of training schools has collectively said more time is needed to procure the needed equipment.