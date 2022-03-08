Musket awards A/Z training scholarship to two women
Musket Transport awarded its annual Musket-funded female A/Z scholarship to the Commercial Heavy Equipment Training (CHET) school to two recipients – Gissela M. and Shira K.
The scholarship supports Musket’s mission to recruit more women behind the wheel. The announcement was made on Tuesday, celebrating International Women’s Day.
Both scholarship recipients will receive full funding to complete their A/Z training program at CHET.
The panel of judges for the scholarship included CHET operations manager, Phil Fletcher; corporate communications officer for Musket, Sophia Sniegowski Begidzhanov; owner of iMVR, Vicki deVos; and CEO of Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada, Shelley Walker.
