Musket awards A/Z training scholarship to two women

Musket Transport awarded its annual Musket-funded female A/Z scholarship to the Commercial Heavy Equipment Training (CHET) school to two recipients – Gissela M. and Shira K.

Shira K. and Gisella M., winners of the annual A/Z training scholarship. (Photo: Musket Transport)

The scholarship supports Musket’s mission to recruit more women behind the wheel. The announcement was made on Tuesday, celebrating International Women’s Day.

Both scholarship recipients will receive full funding to complete their A/Z training program at CHET.

The panel of judges for the scholarship included CHET operations manager, Phil Fletcher; corporate communications officer for Musket, Sophia Sniegowski Begidzhanov; owner of iMVR, Vicki deVos; and CEO of Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada, Shelley Walker.