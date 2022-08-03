Musket Transport funds A/Z scholarships for 25 Ukrainian newcomers
Musket Transport is funding an A/Z scholarship program for Ukrainian newcomers in the Greater Toronto Area.
Instructors from Commercial Heavy Equipment Training will provide training. A Musket Transport official told Trucknews.com that the Mississauga, Ont.-based company is hoping to train up to 25 Ukrainians to become professional truck drivers.
The first student, Sergey, is currently undergoing training.
After completing training and a successful road test, graduates will have an opportunity to apply to work at Musket Transport.
Applicants must have an English as a second language (ESL) Level 6+, should be at least 18 years old and have an Ontario G licence. If the applicant is currently enrolled in ESL classes and undergoing testing for the G licence, they may still apply for a scholarship.
Have your say
