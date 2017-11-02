Navistar names new parts exec

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar International has named Josef Kory its new senior vice-president of parts.

Previously, Kory was vice-president, supply chain, where he was responsible for logistics, aftermarket parts distribution, and remanufacturing operations. He will report to Michael Cancelliere, president of trucks and parts.

“Joe is a results-driven leader with significant parts industry experience,” said Cancelliere. “He and his distribution operating team played a key role in helping drive our record performance in our parts business the last three years, and I’m confident Joe will take our Parts business to new levels of success in terms of revenue growth and Uptime parts support.”

“I’m excited about this new opportunity and look forward to leading our dedicated parts team, which I believe is the benchmark in the industry,” said Kory. “The Parts group plays a critical role in supporting customer Uptime, and I’m committed to working with the team to drive added dimensions of value for customers and the company.”