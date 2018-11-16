Navistar revamps communications team

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has revamped its communications structure with two new appointments.

Bre Whalen is now manager of on-highway product communications. She is new to Navistar, but has eight years of media relations experience.

Darwin Minnis is manager of vocational product and bus communications. He has been a part of Navistar’s internal communications team for the past three years.

Lyndi McMillan is now director, business communications. She will be responsible for managing the company’s corporate reputation, crisis management, financial communication and partner relationships.

“With the addition of the International CV, for the Class 4-5 Market, Navistar has the industry’s most comprehensive lineup,” said David Giroux, chief communications officer, Navistar. “The reorganization of the communication team was fueled by the critical importance of media relations to trade and well as business press alike as the company continues to grow and prosper.”