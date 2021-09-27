Nussbaum, Boyle named best overall fleets

Two companies were named overall winners of the 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For contest on Monday, during the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual convention — Truckload 2021: Las Vegas.

For the second year in a row, TCA and CarriersEdge presented the Best Overall Fleet in the small carrier category to Boyle Transportation, of Billerica, Massachusetts. The award was sponsored by EpicVue.

Also, for the second year in a row, the Best Overall Fleet in the large carrier category was presented to Nussbaum Transportation, of Hudson, Illinois. The award was sponsored by TruckRight.

The Best Fleets to Drive For contest, now in its 13th year, is an annual survey and contest that recognizes the North American for-hire trucking companies who provide the best workplace experience for their drivers.

To be considered, fleets must be nominated by a company driver or independent contractor working with them, after which they are evaluated across a broad range of categories reflecting current best practices in human resources.

Both Boyle Transportation and Nussbaum Transportation have been named to the Best Fleets Top 20 multiple times, and for the first time, both have won in the same order for the second year in a row.

Nussbaum Transportation, with 417 drivers, is well known as an industry innovator. In recent years, they have focused their energy on building their community, creating programs such as GrowRED, LeadRED, and CertifiedRED which are all focused on personal and team-based development and growth.

Boyle Transportation, with 145 drivers, was a very visible part of the U.S. vaccine distribution process and has utilized this publicity to highlight how vital trucking is to the world. They’ve also continued to invest in proprietary mobile technology, helping to remove many unknown variables on the road for their drivers.

CarriersEdge CEO Jane Jazrawy said, “Throughout the pandemic, these two fleets demonstrated excellence in their ability to adapt to the ever-changing situation on the ground, while at the same time, making sure their drivers have what they need to stay safe. I’m not surprised that both Nussbaum and Boyle have achieved back-to-back wins – a first in the 13 years of the program.”

TCA president John Lyboldt agrees. “Nussbaum and Boyle are at the forefront of an industry that recognizes the most important asset is our people. They’ve perfected what it takes to keep their employees, and especially their professional truck drivers happy.”