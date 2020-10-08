OTA foundation names new scholarship winners

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association Education Foundation has announced a series of additional scholarship winners for post-secondary students.

They include:

The OTA Professional Driver Memorial Scholarship – awarded to Matthew Kauk, the son of an Excell Stamping owner-operator. The younger Kauk is studying mathematics at the University of Waterloo.

(Illustration: istock)

The OTA Allied Trades University Scholarship – awarded to Mallory Haggith, a third-year student at Carleton University, where she is enrolled in the Bachelor of Global and International Studies (BGInS) Program with a specialization in Global Law and Social Justice. She has also been accepted to study at Macquarie University in Sydney Australia in 2021, and would ultimately like to pursue a career with the Canadian Government in National Defence.

The OTA Allied Trades Scholarship Scholarship – went to Autum McDougald-Ashby, who is in the second year of a Bachelor of Design program at Conestoga College. She is also the social media marketer at the Guelph Food Bank.

The OTA Education Foundation’s Endowed Scholarship program is funded by one-time contributions by the organizations for which scholarships are named.