OTA scholarships available

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Education Foundation has scholarship opportunities posted on its website.

Students can apply for university or college scholarships in the amounts of $1,500 or $1,000 respectively, by visiting www.otaef.com.

Applicants must be sponsored by an Ontario trucking or trucking services/supply company that employs or contracts a parent of the applicant, the OTA says. Students must submit a brief essay that answers a question about the trucking industry.

Students entering their first year of post-secondary directly from high school are eligible to apply for the J.O. Goodman, the Bud Barr, George P. Ledson, or the C.V. Hoar Awards. While the same application form can be used, there are additional requirements. Applicants are assessed on criteria which include academic achievement, service to community, and participation in extra-curricular activities. Winners for these three awards are chosen by the Foundation’s Selection Committee.