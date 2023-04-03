P.S.I. promotes Smith to VP of marketing and communications

Maker of tire inflation management systems Pressure Systems Internation (P.S.I.), a Clarience Technologies company, has promoted Craig Smith to vice-president of marketing and communications.

Smith will continue to lead all marketing aspects for P.S.I.’s CV and Truck System Technologies (TST) RV businesses, as well as collaboration with Clarience Technologies businesses, the company says. He will continue to focus on the technical aspects of branding, collateral material and website development, as well as the company’s presence at trade shows and other industry events.

Craig Smith (Photo: P.S.I.)

He has a background in digital and inter-active promotion. Prior to joining P.S.I. in 2019, Smith spent 10 years as marketing and communications manager for a global undercarriage solutions provider.

He served as senior vice-president for a boutique automotive marketing and training agency from 1987-2007.

“As P.S.I. and TST continue to launch new products and expand into new markets, our ability to be successful in these efforts is highly dependent on the strength of our marketing team. Craig has the experience and leadership skills to lead our marketing and communication efforts to enable us to achieve our objectives,” said Tim Musgrave, CEO.