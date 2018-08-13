Peterbilt graduates 50th class of technicians

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt has graduated its 50th class of factory-trained technicians through its Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI).

The institute has been in business since November 2013 and has trained more than 500 graduates. More than 95% of those graduates have been placed with a Peterbilt service location or customer.

“The PTI program continues to be of significant value to the overall Peterbilt dealer network. Our dealers see the benefit in having a consistent training message and bringing in much needed, new talent into the network,” said Brian Brooks, Peterbilt Technican Institute director. “Many of our graduates have taken increased responsibilities within their hiring dealer, from lead technician, to service writer, to shop foreman, to training manager.”

Once placed with an employer, PTI graduates have a 90% retention rate.