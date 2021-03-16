Petroni to lead Fontaine sales, marketing as global VP
Paige Petroni has been named vice-president – sales and marketing at Fontaine Fifth Wheel, where she will lead the entire global sales organization.
She had previously held the role for North America alone.
Petroni has been with Fontaine for 12 years, first as controller, then as vice-president – finance, then vice-president – aftermarket sales.
As part of the Marmon Group, Fontaine Fifth Wheel is wholly owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Marmon has more than 400 manufacturing, distribution and service facilities, and recorded US $7.6 billion in sales last year.
Fontaine Fifth Wheel is headquartered in Jasper, Ala., and has production facilities in Matamoros, Mexico and Lowton, England.
