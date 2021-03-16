Petroni to lead Fontaine sales, marketing as global VP

Paige Petroni has been named vice-president – sales and marketing at Fontaine Fifth Wheel, where she will lead the entire global sales organization.

She had previously held the role for North America alone.

Paige Petroni, vice-president – sales and marketing, Fontaine Fifth Wheel

Petroni has been with Fontaine for 12 years, first as controller, then as vice-president – finance, then vice-president – aftermarket sales.

As part of the Marmon Group, Fontaine Fifth Wheel is wholly owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Marmon has more than 400 manufacturing, distribution and service facilities, and recorded US $7.6 billion in sales last year.

Fontaine Fifth Wheel is headquartered in Jasper, Ala., and has production facilities in Matamoros, Mexico and Lowton, England.