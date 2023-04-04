Phillips Connect hires former fleet exec as VP, enterprise sales

Telematics solutions provider Phillips Connect has hired Jerry Mensinger as vice-president, enterprise sales.

Mensinger worked for more than 25 years at Werner Enterprises in a variety of sales leadership roles, most recently as associate vice-president of specialized sales. His experience includes new business development, spend diversification, and margin improvement.

Jerry Mensinger (Photo: Phillips Connect)

“Knowing the challenges as well as the opportunities of running a large fleet operation as Jerry does will represent Phillips Connect well as the best solution for those companies to optimize the management of their assets,” said Rob Phillips, CEO and president.

“Jerry will communicate the advantages of our systems to the major commercial fleets in North America. We are lucky to have him in our company.”