Phillips Connect hires former fleet exec as VP, enterprise sales
Telematics solutions provider Phillips Connect has hired Jerry Mensinger as vice-president, enterprise sales.
Mensinger worked for more than 25 years at Werner Enterprises in a variety of sales leadership roles, most recently as associate vice-president of specialized sales. His experience includes new business development, spend diversification, and margin improvement.
“Knowing the challenges as well as the opportunities of running a large fleet operation as Jerry does will represent Phillips Connect well as the best solution for those companies to optimize the management of their assets,” said Rob Phillips, CEO and president.
“Jerry will communicate the advantages of our systems to the major commercial fleets in North America. We are lucky to have him in our company.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.