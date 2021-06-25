Plus adds to executive suite with Tesla’s Miller

Plus, a business developing Level 4 autonomous truck technology, has secured Lynn Miller as its general counsel – pulling her away from a role as deputy general counsel at Tesla.

Prior to her role at Telsa, Miller managed litigation and regulatory legal affairs at Apple, and had been a partner in the Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman law firm.

(File photo: Plus)

Plus has recorded several senior hires recently, including vice-president of strategic partners Chuck Joseph, who was on Amazon Transportation Services’ Middle Mile Team; senior director of strategic partnerships Lori Heino-Royer, from Daimler Trucks North America; and vice-president of government relations and public policy Wiley Deck. Deck is a former deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Jesse Fan joined Plus as vice-president of investor relations, following a role at Vipshop.

Plus has committed to begin broad production of its autonomous driving system beginning this year.