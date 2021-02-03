Plus autonomous truck business adds to senior ranks

Plus, a U.S.-based autonomous truck developer, has named Chuck Joseph as its vice-president – strategic partnerships.

He was previously a senior executive on Amazon’s Middle Mile Transportation team, in a role that included logistics-related mergers and acquisitions as well as automated driving technology.

Chuck Joseph (Photo: Plus)

“His expertise in how to tightly integrate automated trucks into fleet operations in order to bring out the highest operational gains is invaluable to us and our fleet customers,” said Shawn Kerrigan, chief operating officer and co-founder of Plus.

“This is an exciting time to join Plus. The company’s technology leadership in automated trucking is second to none,” Joseph said. “With mass production of the Plus automated driving system starting this year, I’m thrilled to help expand our partnerships to all fleets keen on improving their safety and increasing their uptime.”