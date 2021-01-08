PMTC opens annual awards competition

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has officially opened its annual awards program, accepting entries for honors recognizing drivers, dispatchers, fleet graphics, and more.

Highlights of the annual event include the addition of members to the PMTC Driver Hall of Fame. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Among the awards to be handed out in 2021 include:

The Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award – recognizing the efforts of a dispatcher who has made an outstanding contribution to their company in the past year or over the course of their career.

PMTC and 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards — recognizing vehicle graphics in several categories.

PMTC and CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers

PMTC and Aviva Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards – honoring private truck fleets most committed to safety improvement, especially where they exceed National Safety Code requirements. This competition is open to all Canadian private fleets, regardless of whether they are members of the PMTC.

PMTC-KRTS Professional CMV Driver Training Scholarship – awarding a PMTC member with a scholarship to cover the costs for a recipient to complete a full training program through KRTS, or in the case of a recipient from outside Ontario, another registered training provider. The programs lasts a minimum of 200 hours.

Young Leaders Education Bursary – supporting up to two PMTC Young Leaders by covering the costs of two out of four courses required to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program.

The deadline to enter any of the competitions is April 16. Entry forms and further information is available at www.pmtc.ca.

Honors will be presented during the PMTC’s annual conference, scheduled for June 16-18 at the Hamilton Convention Center in Hamilton, Ont. If government regulations restrict the gathering, the format will change to a hybrid of a limited number of in-person attendees and virtual presentations, or a fully virtual event.