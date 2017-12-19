PMTC Young Leaders add to board

MILTON, Ont. – The Young Leaders Group (YLG) of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has added three members to its board.

Kimberly Black, a consultant, Byron Eveley, sales with Eveley International, and Meredith Vincent, regional sales manager of Truck-Lite, have joined the board.

At a recent meeting, the group planned its upcoming year, and will launch a Driven to Lead educational program next fall. It’s also planning a Feb. 7 educational seminar. The group also raised $1,320 in donations and 45 lbs for the Guelph Food Bank.