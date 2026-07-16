Polaris expands community care partnership with Ronald McDonald House Toronto

Polaris Transportation Group is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Toronto to provide logistics support through its Community Care Unit (CCU), delivering meals and essential supplies to families with hospitalized children across Ontario.

Under the new partnership, Polaris will deliver meals and other essentials prepared by Ronald McDonald House Toronto to its family rooms at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and hospitals in Mississauga, Markham, Scarborough and Sudbury.

Polaris CCU team at Ronald McDonald House Toronto (Photo: Polaris Transportation)

Ronald McDonald House Toronto said the partnership will help ensure families traveling for pediatric care have continued access to meals and essential supplies while staying close to their children during treatment.

“Access to practical supports can make a meaningful difference,” said Robin Kennedy, director of family services, in a news release. “Polaris is helping us deliver meals and essential supplies to families across our programs so they can focus on what matters most: their child’s care.”

(Photo: Polaris Transportation)

In 2025, the organization supported more than 4,700 families through its House and Family Room programs.

“We’re honored to put our logistics expertise to work through the Community Care Unit to support the incredible work of Ronald McDonald House Toronto,” said Dave Cox, CEO of Polaris Transportation Group.

“If we can help with their logistics needs and play a role in advancing their mission, then it reinforces why we do what we do. We are proud to do our part in making a meaningful difference across our communities.”

Launched in 2023, the CCU supports food banks, shelters and community food programs by transporting donated food and supplies throughout the Greater Toronto Area, Southern Ontario and across the Canada-U.S. border.