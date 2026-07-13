Gordie Howe Bridge to open July 27 after deal with US reworked

Officials in both Canada and the United States have confirmed that the Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan will open July 27, after a ribbon-cutting event was delayed last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an overnight post on Truth Social that he was able to cut a “better deal” for the United States.

A view of Gordie Howe International Bridge over the Detroit River. (Photo: iStock)

“I was able to cut a MUCH BETTER DEAL for America, and by so doing, will be allowing the new and spectacular Gordie Howe International Bridge, spanning Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, to open on July 27th, as scheduled,” he wrote in the post early Saturday.

The news comes after a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony in June was delayed as the Trump administration looked to renegotiate a long-standing agreement between Canada and the United States.

Canada’s infrastructure minister also confirmed Friday that Canada and Michigan have agreed to open the bridge with the support of the United States government.

Gregor Robertson said in a news release that the two countries agreed to a series of measures on toll governance, “as well as investments in the region, including through the establishment of a 15-year economic development fund tied to a portion of profits from bridge operations.”

“The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will also work collaboratively with the Government of the United States on toll-rate adjustments, seeking concurrence for certain non-market-related toll changes,” the release said.

Trump said in his social media post that the original deal was unacceptable to him, but praised the new one as “great, and fair.”

“Thank you and congratulations to the Canadian Government. May we both have many years of success with this wonderful new development!!!” the post read.

A source with knowledge of negotiations, who was not authorized to speak publicly about them, said that under the deal, Canada gets 50% of the toll profits — after operational expenses — and the other half will go to a U.S-run regional development project for a 15-year time frame.

The agreement also requires the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to consult the U.S. on any toll changes greater than 10%, the source said, or if it’s looking to lower tolls below those of comparable regional averages.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance welcomed news of the opening in a press release.

“For years, the Canadian trucking industry, together with manufacturers, exporters, labour organizations, and business leaders, advocated for a modern second crossing at Windsor–Detroit,” said Stephen Laskowski, President and CEO of the CTA. “Today, that vision becomes reality. The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge strengthens North America’s integrated supply chain and reinforces the economic partnership between Canada and the United States.”

Ottawa signed the 2012 bridge deal with former governor Rick Snyder, a Republican. Canada agreed to shoulder the cost of construction and to recoup its investment through tolls, after which the money would be split with the state.

The bridge’s ownership is shared between Michigan and the Government of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.