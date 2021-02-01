Rakesh Aneja to lead DTNA’s eMobility division

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has named Rakesh Aneja its new head of eMobility.

Aneja will report to DTNA president and CEO Roger Nielsen.

“Rakesh’s technical background and incredible Daimler experience make him extremely well-suited to take the helm of the leading eMobility program in the commercial vehicle industry,” said Nielsen. “As an industry, we are well on our way to our CO₂-neutral future that will benefit all of us – fleets, drivers and the public alike – and with Rakesh’s stewardship, we will hasten that transition at DTNA.”

Rakesh Aneja (Photo: DTNA)

Aneja will lead all eMobility activities at DTNA, including product strategy, platform management, customer consulting and charging infrastructure services. He comes from DTNA’s Detroit business, where he most recently led the powertrain engineering organization.

“After 20-odd years at Detroit and in the Motor City, I believe that both continue to be destined for great things,” said Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility at DTNA. “Going forward, I am incredibly excited to leverage the collective strength of Daimler and serve our valued North American customers with the industry-leading eMobility experience.”