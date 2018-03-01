Registration for Truxpo now open

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Western Canadian trucking show Truxpo is back in 2018 and is promising to offer expanded features for those attending the biennial event.

“This year really will be bigger and better than ever for Truxpo,” said national show manager with Master Promotions Mark Cusack. “Major industry players including Kenworth, International, Volvo, Peterbilt, and Mack Trucks are confirmed to be joining us, and booth space is quickly selling out. Momentum continues to grow.”

This year, Truxpo will offer a half-day conference program covering industry issues for executives; a Recruiting Here feature for those looking for talent; Indigenous Works, focusing on the partnership to bring more employment opportunities for First Nations workers; and executive tour providing facetime between exhibitors and high level industry executives; Salute to Women Behind the Wheel, celebrating women in trucking; and a driver and family day.

The show will take place at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford, B.C. May 11-12. Online registration is now open at https://secure.masterpromotions.ca/Truxpo2018.

