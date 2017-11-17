Ridewell names new Canadian sales manager

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ridewell has named Steve Lachance its new Canadian sales manager.

He will be responsible for covering all of Canada.

“Steve comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience in the truck and trailer industry. His knowledge and expertise make him a perfect fit for Ridewell,” said Justin Cravens, vice-president of sales.

“I wanted to formally thank Ridewell for giving me the chance to be a part of their team. I am honored and very excited to begin working, learning more about the company and finding ways to contribute my skills to the team,” added Lachance.