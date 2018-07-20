SambaSafety reaches 1.7 million subscribers

DENVER, Col. – SambaSafety says it has reached a new milestone, exceeding 1.7 million subscribers to its driver risk management platforms.

In the last three years, the company says it has assessed risk on more than 100 million unique regulated and non-regulated drivers.

“We are inspired to help our customers make their businesses and communities safer with ever-growing numbers of drivers under continuous monitoring,” said Allison Guidette, chief executive officer. “The consequences of not knowing your risk on the road are just too significant. We try to make it easy to add and manage drivers, assess real-time risk and take steps to remediate potential problems.”