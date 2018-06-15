Scholarship to allow aspiring trucker to achieve dream

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – An aspiring truck driver will see his dream come true thanks to a scholarship from the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC).

William Gavin of Cardinal, Ont., has won the scholarship to obtain his A/Z licence from a top training school in Ontario. He will become a professional driver like his father, stepfather, father-in-law and grandfather were all truck drivers with a million miles under their belts.

“Driving is something that seems to come natural to me, and receiving this scholarship would help me expand on my driving experiences and knowledge of the industry even further,” said Gavin, who works for Superior Propane, where he will pursue his driving career. “It would also open up many doors to advance with the company I am currently employed with and bring growth for my career and family.”

The PMTC also awarded two young leaders with education bursaries, to cover two of four courses required to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program.

The bursaries went to Marcus Mares from PeopleNet Canada, and David Parsons from Sleeman Breweries.